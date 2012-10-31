FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Waddell & Reed sells Legend investment unit
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 31, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Waddell & Reed sells Legend investment unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to clarify that the company said the charge is in the third quarter, not fourth quarter)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Asset manager Waddell & Reed Financial Inc said it agreed to sell its Legend investment unit to First Allied Holdings Inc to focus on its core asset management business.

The company took a non-cash charge of $42.4 million in the third quarter, related to the write-down of Legend as a result of the sale.

Waddell & Reed acquired The Legend Group, a mutual fund distribution and retirement planning company held privately earlier, for about $75 million in February 2000.

The sale was announced as the company reported a net income from continuing operations, excluding Legend, of $52.1 million, or 61 cents per share, up from $39.4 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue was up 5 percent to $293.4 million.

Waddell & Reed, known for its Ivy fund family, ended the quarter with $95 billion in assets under management.

Shares of the Overland Park, Kansas-based company closed at $32.62 last Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey and Aman Shah in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.