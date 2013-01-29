CORRECTED-Waddell & Reed 4th-qtr profit up 33 percent

(Corrects first paragraph to show the company posted outflows, not inflows, in the quarter)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Asset manager Waddell & Reed Financial Inc reported a 33 percent rise in quarterly profit, as higher investment management fees helped offset net outflows of client funds.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $52.4 million, or 61 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $39.4 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 11 percent to $302.9 million. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore)