FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Waddell & Reed 4th-qtr profit up 33 percent
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Waddell & Reed 4th-qtr profit up 33 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to show the company posted outflows, not inflows, in the quarter)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Asset manager Waddell & Reed Financial Inc reported a 33 percent rise in quarterly profit, as higher investment management fees helped offset net outflows of client funds.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $52.4 million, or 61 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $39.4 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 11 percent to $302.9 million. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.