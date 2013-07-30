FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asset manager Waddell & Reed's profit rises as net inflows soar
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2013 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

Asset manager Waddell & Reed's profit rises as net inflows soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Asset manager Waddell & Reed Financial Inc reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit as net inflows more than doubled.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $52 million, or 61 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $41.2 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 15 percent to $332 million.

Net inflows rose to $935 million from $376 million.

Waddell & Reed, which is known for its Ivy fund family, ended the quarter with $104 billion in assets under management, up 17 percent from a year earlier.

Overland Park, Kansas-based Waddell’s shares closed at $49.89 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. They have gained 19 percent in the last three months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.