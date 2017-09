July 13 (Reuters) - Consumer products company Jarden Corp said it would buy disposable tableware maker Waddington Group for about $1.35 billion.

Waddington’s owner, buyout firm Olympus Partners, had been exploring a sale for the manufacturer of plastic plates, cups and cutlery, Reuters reported in March. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)