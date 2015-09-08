FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 8, 2015 / 3:19 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Morocco's Wafa Assurances first-half profit 479 mln dirhams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds more detail)

RABAT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Morocco’s biggest insurer, Wafa Assurances on Tuesday reported a profit of 479 million dirhams ($49.36 million) in the first half of 2015, unchanged from the same period a year earlier.

The company said revenues rose 6.4 percent to 3.4 billion dirhams, including a 10.7 percent rise in life insurance to 1.6 billion dirhams and a 3 percent rise in its non-life business to 1.8 billion.

Life insurance operating profit rose 6.7 pct to 215 million dirhams, while non-life operating profit jumped 26 pct to 456 million.

But the rise in operating profit was swallowed up by one-off financial charges and rising tax dues, Wafa Assurances said in a statement without elaborating.

The company’s shares did not trade on Tuesday after the results were published. ($1 = 9.7050 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Aziz el Yaakoubi. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
