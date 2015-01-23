Noodle bond reveals recovering risk appetite in high-yield

* Wagamama bond shows renewed tolerance for small deals

* High-yield market reopens to sterling issuers

By Robert Smith

LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - The sudden collapse of Phones 4U in September last year had a chilling effect on the European high-yield market, but runaway demand for a bond from noodle restaurant Wagamama shows that buyers are now returning to riskier credits.

An unprecedented wave of sterling high-yield supply hit the market in June and July last year, with £3.4bn of new issues across 15 tranches. But volatility slowed activity to a trickle when the market reopened following the August summer break.

“Sterling high-yield was badly impacted at the end of last year, but the deal shows that investors are willing to put cash to work if the underlying credit is strong,” said Nigel Walder, managing director, high-yield and loan capital markets and syndicate, EMEA at JP Morgan, which led Wagamama’s deal.

Early investor feedback for the £150m five-year non-call two-year senior secured deal had been in the mid to high 8% range. The company was able to price the bond at 7.875% on Wednesday, however, after more than 160 accounts, including some large US investors, placed orders.

The success is a far cry from the travails of the last debut issuer to brave the sterling high-yield market. In September, KeepMoat priced a senior secured bond at an eye-watering 9.75% yield, well wide of price talk, while having to dump a portability clause to appease investors.

Portability clauses are attractive to private equity firms as they allow bonds to remain in place if a business is sold, but investors often bristle at their inclusion in riskier deals.

WANING FEARS

The noodle chain’s deal shows that the high-yield market is no longer completely held hostage by liquidity fears.

Small Single-B bonds like Wagamama’s bore the brunt of last year’s sell-off, exposing the paucity of liquidity in these names. The “Phones 4U effect” hit sterling even harder, as many UK funds nursed large losses on the phone retailer’s demise.

This saw the option adjusted spread on Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s sterling high-yield Single-B index blow out from 384bp in June to more than 600bp by mid-October.

While investors have not forgotten these ruptures, Wagamama’s deal shows they are willing to put cash to work again if the deal has the appropriate premium.

Mitch Reznick, co-head of Hermes Credit, points out that the bond came around 200bp wider than its closest comparable, the senior secured bonds issued by Pizza Express last year.

“This premium, and Wagamama’s simplicity, familiarity as a business and prospects for growth, clearly helped investors get over the line on a small illiquid deal from a company that lacks scale and free cash flow in operations,” he said.

“The 5NC2 structure is also not ideal, but if this had come in the first half of 2014 it probably would have had a portable capital structure, been priced with a much smaller premium and had a turn more of leverage.”

Investors who bought the deal have been rewarded so far, with the bond now bid above a 101.5 cash price.

High-yield buyers still need to do their homework on new issues, however, as shown in the performance of a EUR160m bond from Eden Springs sold on the same day, which is now trading more than two points below its reoffer price.

The market’s renewed tolerance for small deals is good for companies that favour the relative freedom of bond capital structures compared to loans. Wagamama is understood to have also lined up a loan deal as a back-up, but favoured a bond as it places fewer restrictions on its expansion plans.

“Loans are often cheaper for companies, but give them less flexibility if they have strong growth aspirations,” said Walder.

“Whether companies go down the bond or loan route will very much depend on the priorities of their private equity sponsors.” (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)