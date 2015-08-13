FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Waha Capital Q2 profit drops 85 pct after one-off gain in 2014
August 13, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Waha Capital Q2 profit drops 85 pct after one-off gain in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital made a net profit of 166.86 million dirhams ($45.4 million) in the second quarter, down from 1.14 billion dirhams a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Waha a year earlier recorded a one-off gain of 1.31 billion dirhams from its investment in Aercap Holdings.

AerCap Holdings, in which Waha was the largest shareholder, at the time bought American International Group’s aircraft leasing business in a $5.4 billion cash and share deal.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely

