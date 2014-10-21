FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital gets regulatory nod for share buyback
October 21, 2014 / 5:47 AM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital gets regulatory nod for share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-listed investment firm Waha Capital has secured regulatory approval to buy back up to 10 percent of its outstanding shares, the company said in a bourse filing on Tuesday without disclosing the price it would offer.

Waha said last month the programme would allow it to repurchase up to 194 million shares. The stock closed at 2.68 dirhams in the last session, putting the buy-back’s potential cost at around 520 million dirham ($142 million).

The firm has also said the buyback will be carried out within 12 months of approval by the Securities and Commodities Authority. (1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)

