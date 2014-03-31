FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital secures $750 mln credit facility
#Credit Markets
March 31, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital secures $750 mln credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi investment company Waha Capital had secured a new five-year $750 million credit facility, the company said on Monday.

The facility, comprising a term loan for $375 million and a revolving loan for the same amount, replaces the previous $505 million facility secured in 2011, it said in a bourse statement.

The deal was coordinated by HSBC and First Gulf Bank, with Emirates NBD Capital Limited, First Gulf Bank and HSBC acting as book-runners and mandated lead arrangers.

Waha Capital, the largest shareholder in New York-listed aircraft leasing firm AerCap Holdings, started looking for fresh financing in January, initially aiming for $700 million. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Praveen Menon)

