FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital Q1 profit jumps 78 pct
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2014 / 4:26 AM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital Q1 profit jumps 78 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi investment company Waha Capital posted a 78-percent jump in first-quarter profit on Tuesday as the sale of its stake in AerLift Leasing boosted the firm’s income.

Waha Capital’s net profit in the three months to end-March rose to 152 million dirhams ($41.4 million) from 85 million dirhams a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Last month, Waha Capital said it had sold its 60.7 percent stake in AerLift Leasing, which owns a portfolio of 11 commercial aircraft operated by a number of international airlines, to a U.S.-based investor.

The firm did not disclose the sale price at the time but disclosed on Tuesday that it was 307 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.