FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital Q4 profit nearly doubles
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 1, 2015 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital Q4 profit nearly doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Captal posted a 88 increase in fourth-quarter profit on Sunday, helped by its investments in aircraft leasing company AerCap Holdings.

Waha made a net profit of 142.1 million dirhams ($38.7 million) in the quarter ended December 2014 compared to 75.6 million in the same period a year ago, it said in a statement.

Waha’s full-year net profit totaled 1.73 billion dirhams versus 306.4 million dirhams in 2013.

In December, Waha hedged 12 million shares it owned in AerCap and sold a further 3 million shares in the aircraft leasing firm. Waha did a similar deal in September when it hedged half its stake - 15 million shares - in Aercap

“The company... benefited from a strong performance across its principal investments, with AerCap Holdings providing the largest contribution to earnings growth,” the statement said. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.