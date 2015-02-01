Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital Q4 profit nearly doubles

ABU DHABI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Captal posted a 88 increase in fourth-quarter profit on Sunday, helped by its investments in aircraft leasing company AerCap Holdings.

Waha made a net profit of 142.1 million dirhams ($38.7 million) in the quarter ended December 2014 compared to 75.6 million in the same period a year ago, it said in a statement.

Waha’s full-year net profit totaled 1.73 billion dirhams versus 306.4 million dirhams in 2013.

In December, Waha hedged 12 million shares it owned in AerCap and sold a further 3 million shares in the aircraft leasing firm. Waha did a similar deal in September when it hedged half its stake - 15 million shares - in Aercap

“The company... benefited from a strong performance across its principal investments, with AerCap Holdings providing the largest contribution to earnings growth,” the statement said. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Olzhas Auyezov)