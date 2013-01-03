FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Waitrose posts record sales in run-up to New Year
January 3, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Britain's Waitrose posts record sales in run-up to New Year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Upmarket British grocer Waitrose said it followed record Christmas sales with record trading in the run-up to the New Year holiday, driven by robust demand for champagne and party food.

The employee-owned firm, a division of the John Lewis Partnership, said on Thursday its total sales from 288 stores rose 8.8 percent year-on-year in the 12 days to Dec. 31, breaking 300 million pounds ($488.5 million) for the first time.

Sales at stores open over a year increased 5.4 percent.

Waitrose’s sales rose 7.7 percent in the Nov. 4 to Dec. 24 period, with like-for-like sales up 4.3 percent.

Waitrose has consistently achieved sales growth ahead of the wider British grocery market, and its performance in the holiday season will put it firmly in the winners’ camp.

Market leader Tesco, No. 3 player J Sainsbury and No. 4 player Wm Morrison Supermarkets will all update on Christmas trading next week.

On Wednesday John Lewis department stores reported record festive trading.

