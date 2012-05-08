FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Wajax profit rises on strong demand
May 8, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Wajax profit rises on strong demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s Wajax Corp, an industrial equipment distributor, reported a higher first-quarter profit, helped by strong performance at all its three segments.

For the quarter ended March 31, net income rose to C$17.1 million ($17.2 million), or C$1.01 per share, from C$12.8 million, or 76 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue jumped 18 percent to C$358.1 million.

Sales from its industrial components segment increased 16 percent to C$93.3 million, helped mainly by strong demand from the energy sector in western Canada.

Shares of the Mississauga, Ontario-based company, which also operates in the equipment and the power systems segments, closed at C$49.99 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock has gained a fifth of its value over the past three months.

