Week Ahead in New York: March 9, 2015
March 9, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: March 9, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, March 9

The Obama administration faces a deadline to file a brief with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a case with implications for worldwide cloud computing. Microsoft Corp, with the support of a wide array of allies, is fighting a U.S. criminal search warrant for emails stored in a data center in Ireland. The company has refused to hand over the e-mails, saying the government has no authority to seize documents from foreign computer servers. The case is In the matter of a warrant to search a certain e-mail account, No. 14-2985. For the USA: Assistant U.S. Attorneys Justin Anderson and Serrin Turner. For Microsoft: James Garland of Covington & Burling and Brian Goldman of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe.

