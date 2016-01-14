Wal-Mart closed over 10 pct of Brazil stores in restructuring - sources

CHICAGO/SAO PAULO Jan 14 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc has closed about 60 stores in Brazil, or more than 10 percent of its locations in the country, as part of a restructuring of one of the retailing giant’s most important overseas markets, people familiar with the matter said.

Wal-Mart last month said it would close “underperforming” stores representing 5 percent of its “business” in Brazil, but it did not say exactly how many stores were included. Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico in December reported that 30 stores would be shut. (Editing By Peter Henderson)