FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wal-Mart closed over 10 pct of Brazil stores in restructuring - sources
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2016 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

Wal-Mart closed over 10 pct of Brazil stores in restructuring - sources

Nathan Layne, Brad Haynes

1 Min Read

CHICAGO/SAO PAULO Jan 14 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc has closed about 60 stores in Brazil, or more than 10 percent of its locations in the country, as part of a restructuring of one of the retailing giant’s most important overseas markets, people familiar with the matter said.

Wal-Mart last month said it would close “underperforming” stores representing 5 percent of its “business” in Brazil, but it did not say exactly how many stores were included. Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico in December reported that 30 stores would be shut. (Editing By Peter Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.