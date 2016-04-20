Wal-Mart CEO pay rises slightly to $19.8 million -filing

April 20 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc Chief Executive Doug McMillon’s pay rose slightly to $19.8 million in the year ended Jan. 31, a regulatory filing on Wednesday showed, even as profit at the largest U.S. retailer fell on higher costs.

The total compensation, which includes cash and stock, compared with the $19.4 million he made the previous year, according to the filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

McMillon, 49, took over the top job at Wal-Mart in February 2014. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)