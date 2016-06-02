FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Wal-Mart says it's 6-9 months from using drones to check warehouse inventory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas June 2 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc said Thursday it was six to nine months from beginning to use drones to check warehouse inventories in the United States, taking a step closer to using the technology to compete better with rivals.

In October 2015, the world's largest retailer had applied to U.S. regulators for permission to test drones for home delivery, curbside pickup and checking warehouse inventories as it planned to use drones to fill and deliver online orders. (Reporting by Nandita Bose)

