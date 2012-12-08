FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Success Apparel is supplier Wal-Mart dismissed after fire-BBG
December 8, 2012 / 1:05 AM / in 5 years

Success Apparel is supplier Wal-Mart dismissed after fire-BBG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - New York-based Success Apparel is the garment maker Wal-Mart Stores Inc dismissed after a factory in Bangladesh burned down last month, killing 112 people, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Wal-Mart, the world’s largest retailer, said on Nov. 26 it had ended its relationship with an unnamed supplier that allowed goods to be made at a factory that was not authorized to produce its merchandise and that had been sub-contracted by a supplier without its permission.

A representative for Success Apparel could not immediately be reached for comment, but the Bloomberg report said the company claimed it did not know its clothes were being made at the factory.

According to Bloomberg, Success said it placed an order with Simco, a Wal-Mart-approved supplier, which in turn subcontracted 7 percent of its order to Tuba Group, the owner of the factory.

A Wal-Mart spokesman declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
