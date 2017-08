MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's Wal-Mart de Mexico on Tuesday posted a second-quarter net profit of 6.186 billion pesos ($339 million), down 9.2 percent from the same period last year.

$1 = 18.2575 pesos at the end of June. Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Christine Murray; Editing by Sandra Maler