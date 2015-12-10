FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wal-Mart marketing head Stephen Quinn to retire-WSJ
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2015 / 8:06 PM / 2 years ago

Wal-Mart marketing head Stephen Quinn to retire-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s marketing head Stephen Quinn is expected to retire in January, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

The company is planning to hire former Target Corp marketing chief, Michael Francis, as a consultant to revamp its marketing, the WSJ said, citing a person familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/1TDywKA)

Francis will initiate a broad revamp of Wal-Mart’s marketing department and will likely work closely with Quinn’s eventual successor, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.