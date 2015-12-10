Wal-Mart marketing head Stephen Quinn to retire-WSJ

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s marketing head Stephen Quinn is expected to retire in January, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

The company is planning to hire former Target Corp marketing chief, Michael Francis, as a consultant to revamp its marketing, the WSJ said, citing a person familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/1TDywKA)

Francis will initiate a broad revamp of Wal-Mart’s marketing department and will likely work closely with Quinn’s eventual successor, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)