FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart names Tony Rogers U.S. marketing head
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart names Tony Rogers U.S. marketing head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes source, adds background)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday that Tony Rogers would replace Stephen Quinn as its marketing head in the United States.

Rogers, who was most recently chief marketing officer for Wal-Mart in China, has been with the retailer for a decade.

Before that he was with the marketing division at PepsiCo Inc’s Frito-Lay business.

Rogers will begin his new responsibilities in mid-January, Wal-Mart spokeswoman Deisha Barnett said by e-mail.

Wal-Mart said last week that Quinn, responsible for the tagline - ‘Save money. Live Better”, would retire in January.

Quinn joined the retailer in 2005 as vice president of U.S. marketing and became chief marketing officer in 2007. He led the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company’s rebranding effort in 2008. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.