U.S. probe finds possible misconduct by Walmart in Brazil - WSJ
November 24, 2015 / 10:26 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. probe finds possible misconduct by Walmart in Brazil - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - A U.S. investigation into potential foreign bribery by Wal-Mart Stores Inc has unearthed evidence of possible misconduct by the company in Brazil, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing documents and people familiar with the matter.

Federal authorities are investigating $500,000 in payments to an individual hired to obtain government permits for building two stores in Brasília, Brazil's capital, between 2009 and 2012, the WSJ said, attributing an investigative document. (on.wsj.com/1lIf8kK)

Prosecutors are also examining whether senior employees at Wal-Mart in Brazil at the time knew of and approved of the suspected payments, the newspaper reported. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

