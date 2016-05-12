FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart cuts delivery time for pilot shipping plan
May 12, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Wal-Mart cuts delivery time for pilot shipping plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores said on Thursday that it was cutting the delivery time to 2 days from 3 days for a pilot, unlimited shipping program it is testing as it taps a recently built network of massive, e-commerce fulfillment centers.

The retailer also said it was lowering the annual fee for the shipping program by $1 to $49. The pilot program was started last year in part to counter the growth of an unlimited shipping plan offered by rival Amazon.com Inc. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
