Sales at Britain's Asda deteriorate further, down 4.7 pct
#Market News
August 18, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Sales at Britain's Asda deteriorate further, down 4.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Sales at Wal-Mart’s British supermarket Asda fell for a fourth straight quarter on Tuesday, down 4.7 percent to confirm its position as the weakest performer in a sector hammered by the growth of discount retailers.

Asda, which trails UK market leader Tesco by annual revenue and is battling with Sainsbury’s to be Britain’s No. 2 grocer, said sales at stores open over a year fell 4.7 percent in the 11 weeks to June 30, its fiscal second quarter.

That compares to a fall of 3.9 percent in the first quarter, which was its worst decline in over five years. (Reporting by James davey, writing by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
