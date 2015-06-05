FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wal-Mart elects new chairman
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

Wal-Mart elects new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc elected Vice Chairman Greg Penner as chairman, replacing family scion Rob Walton.

Walton, 70, is part of Wal-Mart’s founding family and has served as chairman since 1992.

Wal-Mart also said it was realigning the composition of its board committees so that most of the independent directors will serve on at least two committees.

Investors have been pushing hard for changes in how the world’s No. 1 retailer governs itself, seeking to install an independent chairman. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.