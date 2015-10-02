FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Wal-Mart cuts 450 jobs at home office in reorganization - memo
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Wal-Mart cuts 450 jobs at home office in reorganization - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of chief executive’s name in 2nd paragraph)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc is cutting 450 jobs at its headquarters in Arkansas as part of a reorganization of the retailer’s management structure, according to an internal memo circulated to staff on Friday.

The cuts are aimed at making the world’s largest retailer by revenue a “more nimble organization” and is part of a review that will lead to “pulling back in some areas and investing in others,” Chief Executive Doug McMillon said in the memo, which was seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Atlanta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.