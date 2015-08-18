Wal-Mart earnings miss estimates; company cuts outlook

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings and lowered its full-year forecast, sending its shares down 2.6 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Net profit attributable to Wal-Mart fell to $3.48 billion, or $1.08 per share, in the second quarter ended July 31 from $4.1 billion, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected $1.12 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the year ending in January, Wal-Mart lowered its earnings-per-share forecast to a range of between $4.40 and $4.70 from a February outlook of $4.70 to $5.05. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)