Wal-Mart 1st-qtr same-store sales miss estimates
May 19, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Wal-Mart 1st-qtr same-store sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world’s largest retailer, reported lower-than-expected U.S. same-store sales growth, sending its shares down 2 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The company reported a 1.1 percent rise in same-store sales in the United States, missing the consensus of an increase of 1.5 percent, according to analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net profit attributable to Wal-Mart fell to $3.34 billion, or $1.03 per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $3.59 billion, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell slightly to $114.83 billion from $114.96 billion. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
