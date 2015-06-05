FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart CFO says company can grow sales by $10 bln-$20 bln/year
#Market News
June 5, 2015 / 6:39 PM / 2 years ago

Wal-Mart CFO says company can grow sales by $10 bln-$20 bln/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc can expand revenues by $10 billion to $20 billion per year, the retailer’s chief financial officer said on Friday in response to an analyst’s question about how much the retailer can grow the business over the next few years.

Charles Holley, speaking to analysts after the company’s annual shareholder’s meeting on Friday, said expecting a company of its size to grow revenues by 10 percent would not be realistic.

“At our size can you grow 10-, 20 billion dollars a year, absolutely you can,” Holley said. (reporting by Nathan Layne)

