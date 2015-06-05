Wal-Mart CFO says company can grow sales by $10 bln-$20 bln/year

June 5 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc can expand revenues by $10 billion to $20 billion per year, the retailer’s chief financial officer said on Friday in response to an analyst’s question about how much the retailer can grow the business over the next few years.

Charles Holley, speaking to analysts after the company’s annual shareholder’s meeting on Friday, said expecting a company of its size to grow revenues by 10 percent would not be realistic.

“At our size can you grow 10-, 20 billion dollars a year, absolutely you can,” Holley said. (reporting by Nathan Layne)