Wal-Mart says independent chairman, other outside proposals voted down

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas, June 5 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Friday voted down five outside proposals seeking reforms at the retailer, including one calling for an independent chairman that aimed to lessen the Walton founding family’s influence over the board.

Because the Walton family owns 51 percent of the company the outside proposals, which were not endorsed by the company, were seen as having little chance of passing. The final vote tally has not yet been disclosed but preliminary percentage results are expected later on Friday. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Fayetteville, Arkansas; Editing by Christian Plumb)