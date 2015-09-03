FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sam's Club seeks to boost auto business with TrueCar tie-up
September 3, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

Sam's Club seeks to boost auto business with TrueCar tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Sam’s Club, the membership warehouse club division of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, said on Thursday it has tied up with online car-shopping site TrueCar Inc in an effort to boost its auto business.

Sam’s Club said in a statement that the tie-up would give its members access to more than 10,000 TrueCar dealers and guaranteed savings off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price for new cars as well as savings on used cars.

Shares of TrueCar were up 5.4 percent at $6.34 in morning trade. The stock of Wal-Mart was up 0.7 percent at $64.86.

Sam’s Club competes with Costco Wholesale Corp, which has expanded its auto business significantly over the past several years.

Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
