Wal-Mart to reopen five U.S. stores at center of union complaint
September 2, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

Wal-Mart to reopen five U.S. stores at center of union complaint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores said on Wednesday it planned to reopen in late October to early November five U.S. stores whose closure had prompted a union to file a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.

The retailer will start hiring workers for the stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Florida and California, and would encourage previous employees and those that had transferred to other stores to apply, company spokesman Lorenzo Lopez said.

Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Leslie Adler

