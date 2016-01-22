FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart strikes lawful, must reinstate workers -NLRB judge
#Market News
January 22, 2016 / 12:46 AM / 2 years ago

Wal-Mart strikes lawful, must reinstate workers -NLRB judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc unlawfully retaliated against workers who participated in strikes in 2013 and must offer to reinstate 16 former employees, a National Labor Relations Board judge has ruled.

Administrative Law Judge Geoffrey Carter said in a ruling posted on the board’s website on Thursday that Wal-Mart violated labor laws by “disciplining or discharging several associates because they were absent from work while on strike”.

Most of the allegations in the ruling related to a coordinated set of strikes at various Wal-Mart stores in May and June of 2013, the ruling said.

Carter ordered that Wal-Mart, the largest private employer in the United States, must offer 16 former workers their previous jobs and make them “whole for any loss of earnings and other benefits suffered as a result of the discrimination against them”. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.