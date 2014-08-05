FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Walgreen to buy rest of Alliance Boots, stay based in US-Sky News
#Market News
August 5, 2014 / 7:01 PM / 3 years ago

Walgreen to buy rest of Alliance Boots, stay based in US-Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. pharmacy chain Walgreen Co will buy the remaining 55 percent of European drug chain Alliance Boots that it does not already own in a deal valued at about 5 billion pounds ($8.4 billion), Sky News reported, citing sources.

Walgreen is expected to remain headquartered in the United States rather than pursuing a tax inversion that would involve moving its corporate headquarters to the UK or Switzerland, Sky News said. (bit.ly/1s8OOku)

$1 = 0.5925 British Pounds Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

