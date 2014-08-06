FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Walgreen won't shift tax domicile abroad as buys Alliance Boots
#Market News
August 6, 2014

Walgreen won't shift tax domicile abroad as buys Alliance Boots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. retailer Walgreen Co will make a full takeover of Europe’s biggest pharmacy chain Alliance Boots, but won’t use the deal to move its tax domicile overseas after fierce criticism of such tax-cutting moves at home.

Walgreen said on Wednesday it would buy the 55 percent it does not already own of Alliance Boots for 3.13 billion pounds ($5.27 billion) in cash and 144.3 million Walgreen shares, after first taking a 45 percent stake in 2012.

It added the combined company would keep its tax domicile in the United States, with headquarters in the Chicago area.

1 US dollar = 0.5940 British pound Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Mark Potter

