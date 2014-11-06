FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Walgreens jumbo bond attracts around US$40bn of demand
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Walgreens jumbo bond attracts around US$40bn of demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(ADDS order books, guidance, details)
    By Danielle Robinson and Mike Gambale
    NEW YORK, Nov 6 (IFR) - US drug store giant Walgreens pulled
in price guidance Thursday as much as 25bp on its jumbo
seven-tranche acquisition financing bond after attracting around
US$40bn of demand. 
    Market sources said the issuer, rated Baa2 by Moody's and
BBB by S&P, may look to raise up to US$8bn from the deal, after
earlier indicating the bond would be in the US$6bn-US$7bn range.
    The trade, which will be followed by euro and sterling
issues expected to be around US$2bn-equivalent in total, will
help fund a US$15.3 financing package for its acquisition of the
remaining stake in UK peer Alliance Boots it doesn't already
own.
    It is also lining up US$5bn-equivalent of loans.
    At US$8bn, the dollar deal would be the biggest acquisition
bond in the US investment-grade bond market this year, just
above Bayer's US$7bn six-tranche trade in August.  
    The trade consists of three-, five-, seven-, 10-, 20- and
30-year fixed-rate bonds as well as an 18-month floating-rate
note.    
    Walgreens dropped plans for a three-year floater.
    Active bookrunners on the trade - Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley - are
expected to price it later on Thursday.
    Passive books are HSBC, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo
Securities.    
 
 TRANCHE  SIZE     MATURITY    IPTs       GUIDANCE
 18m FRN  bnchmrk  5/18/2016   3mL+50a    3mL+45-50
 3-year   bnchmrk  11/17/2017  T+100bpa   T+80-85
 5-year   bnchmrk  11/18/2019  T+125a     T+105-110
 7-year   bnchmrk  11/18/2021  T+145a     T+125-130
 10-year  bnchmrk  11/18/2024  T+160a     T+145-150
 20-year  bnchmrk  11/18/1934  T+170a     T+145-150
 30-year  bnchmrk  11/18/1944  T+187.5a   T+170-175
 
 (Reporting by Danielle Robinson, Mike Gambale, Anthony
Rodriguez and John Balassi; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc
Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.