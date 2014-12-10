Walgreen CEO to retire after Alliance Boots' merger

(Reuters) - U.S. drugstore chain operator Walgreen Co said Chief Executive Greg Wasson would retire after the completion of the company’s pending merger with Alliance Boots Holdings Ltd.

Walgreen shares were up 2.3 percent in extended trading.

Wasson joined the company nearly 35 years ago and has been at its helm for six years. He led the acquisition of pharmacy and convenience store chain Duane Read Inc in 2010.

Stefano Pessina, executive chairman of Alliance Boots, would serve as acting CEO, Walgreen said.

Pessina got an 8 percent stake after Walgreen acquired 45 percent of Alliance Boots, making him its largest shareholder. He would also be the largest shareholder of the combined company.

Walgreen shareholders are scheduled to vote on the deal, valued at about $15 billion, on Dec. 29.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreen said it would keep U.S. its tax domicile after buying Alliance Boots, following fierce criticism of such tax-cutting deals at home.

Shares of the company closed at $68.15 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Up to Wednesday’s close, the stock has risen nearly 19 percent this year.