Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. drugstore chain operator Walgreen Co said Chief Executive Greg Wasson would retire after the completion of its pending merger with Alliance Boots Holdings Ltd.

Walgreen shares were up 2.1 percent in extended trading.

Stefano Pessina, executive chairman of Alliance Boots, would serve as acting CEO, Walgreen said.

The company’s shareholders are scheduled to vote on the merger on Dec. 29. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)