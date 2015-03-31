Walgreens, grocery chains sue over high drug prices

(Reuters) - Drugstore giant Walgreens and three supermarket chains have filed lawsuits alleging that several drug companies made illegal deals, known as “pay for delay” arrangements, to protect the lucrative sales of four drugs, costing the stores money.

The lawsuits are the latest of many brought mainly by unions and individuals, alleging it is illegal for brand-name drug makers to settle litigation with generic-drug makers by paying them to keep their cheaper drugs off the market. The retailers are represented in two cases by Kenny Nachwalter.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GIkD9U