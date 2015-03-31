FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Walgreens, grocery chains sue over high drug prices
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 31, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Walgreens, grocery chains sue over high drug prices

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Drugstore giant Walgreens and three supermarket chains have filed lawsuits alleging that several drug companies made illegal deals, known as “pay for delay” arrangements, to protect the lucrative sales of four drugs, costing the stores money.

The lawsuits are the latest of many brought mainly by unions and individuals, alleging it is illegal for brand-name drug makers to settle litigation with generic-drug makers by paying them to keep their cheaper drugs off the market. The retailers are represented in two cases by Kenny Nachwalter.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GIkD9U

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.