FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Walgreen profit down, fewer prescriptions filled
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 6 years ago

Walgreen profit down, fewer prescriptions filled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Walgreen Co posted a 7.6 percent decline in quarterly profit on Tuesday as it filled fewer prescriptions due to the loss of a contract and a mild flu season.

Walgreen stopped filling prescriptions for patients in the Express Scripts Inc network on Dec. 31 after the companies failed to agree on a new contract. The number of prescriptions filled at comparable Walgreen stores fell 8.6 percent in January and 9.5 percent during the first 28 days of February.

Profit fell to $683 million, or 78 cents per share, in the fiscal second quarter ended Feb. 29, from $739 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 0.8 percent to $18.65 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, fell 1.5 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.