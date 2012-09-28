Walgreen fourth-quarter profit falls

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Walgreen Co posted lower quarterly profit on Friday as customers went elsewhere while the largest U.S. drugstore chain did not fill prescriptions for those on Express Scripts Holding Co pharmacy benefit plans.

Walgreen’s earnings fell to $353 million, or 39 cents per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended on Aug. 31, from $792 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Walgreen earned $553 million, or 63 cents per share, versus $599 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings excluded acquisition-related costs and costs related to inventory.

Walgreen and Express Scripts did not agree on a new contract in 2011, leaving Walgreen unable to fill Express prescriptions from Jan. 1, 2012 until the companies resolved their issues and a new contract kicked in on Sept. 15.