Walgreen profit rises 16 pct on record prescriptions
December 23, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Walgreen profit rises 16 pct on record prescriptions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. drugstore chain operator Walgreen Co reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a record number of prescriptions filled.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $809 million, or 85 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $695 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 6.7 percent to $19.55 billion.

Walgreen’s shares were up 2 percent at $76 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Ted Kerr

