a year ago
Walgreens must face securities fraud lawsuit - ruling
October 4, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

Walgreens must face securities fraud lawsuit - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Pharmacy giant Walgreens Boots Alliance must face claims that it misled shareholders about a sharp spike in generic drug prices in 2013, a federal judge in Chicago has ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Sharon Coleman said investors had adequately alleged Walgreens falsely portrayed weaker profits during that period as routine, downplaying the drug price increase and unfavorable contracts it had for reimbursements from insurance companies.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dpJ5HX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
