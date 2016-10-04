Walgreens must face securities fraud lawsuit - ruling

Pharmacy giant Walgreens Boots Alliance must face claims that it misled shareholders about a sharp spike in generic drug prices in 2013, a federal judge in Chicago has ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Sharon Coleman said investors had adequately alleged Walgreens falsely portrayed weaker profits during that period as routine, downplaying the drug price increase and unfavorable contracts it had for reimbursements from insurance companies.

