FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Walgreen posts disappointing profit, withdraws 2016 forecast
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Walgreen posts disappointing profit, withdraws 2016 forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on outlook, share price movement) (Adds forecast withdrawal, share move; compares with estimates)

June 24 (Reuters) - Walgreen Co, the largest U.S. drug retailer, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and said it was withdrawing its forecast for 2016 as it moves toward the complete acquisition of Alliance Boots Holdings Ltd .

Shares of the company fell as much as 2.2 percent in premarket trading.

Walgreen said it would update investors on the Alliance Boots transaction and issue a new forecast by late July or early August.

The company’s adjusted profit missed the average analyst estimate due to increased pressure on pharmacy gross profit margins and weak customer traffic.

In 2012, Walgreen acquired a 45 percent stake in Alliance Boots, which runs Europe’s largest pharmacy chain, with an option to buy the rest in 2015. Walgreen then forecast 2016 combined revenue of $130 billion.

The drugstore operator had expected adjusted operating income of $9 to $9.5 billion for 2016.

The Illinois-based retailer’s net income rose to $722 million, or 75 cents per share, in the third quarter ended May 31, from $624 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 91 cents per share, with Alliance Boots contributing 15 cents.

Sales rose 5.9 percent to $19.40 billion.

Customer traffic in comparable stores decreased 0.7 percent.

Analysts had expected a profit of 94 cents on revenue of $19.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Walgreen’s shares were down at $72.12 in premarket trading.

Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.