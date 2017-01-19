FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 19, 2017 / 7:51 PM / 7 months ago

Walgreens to pay $50 mln to resolve U.S. prescription kickback case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay $50 million to resolve a U.S. lawsuit accusing it of violating federal law by providing beneficiaries of government healthcare programs discounts and other incentives to fill their prescriptions at its pharmacies.

The settlement, announced by Manhattan U.S Attorney Preet Bharara on Thursday, resolves a whistleblower lawsuit that the government joined related to the national pharmacy chain's Prescription Savings Club program. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, editing by G Crosse)

