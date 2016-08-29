FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Walgreens to partner with pharmacy benefit manager Prime Therapeutics
August 29, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

Walgreens to partner with pharmacy benefit manager Prime Therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said it would combine its central specialty pharmacy and mail service businesses with pharmacy benefit manager Prime Therapeutics, as part of a long-term agreement.

Walgreens, the largest U.S. drugstore operator by store count, also said the partnership would introduce a new retail pharmacy network that would give Prime Therapeutics' customers access to Walgreens preferred pharmacy network. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
