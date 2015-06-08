FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boots UK to axe 700 jobs
Boots UK to axe 700 jobs

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - British health and beauty retailer Boots is cutting about 700 jobs as part of an overhaul of its business.

The British arm of Nasdaq-listed group Walgreens Boots Alliance said on Monday it hoped to achieve the reduction of the “non-store” based roles through a combination of natural attrition, redeployment, retraining and redundancy.

“Boots is simplifying the structure of support functions in order to provide a better level of service for stores and allow for a more focused investment in key areas to drive future growth,” the firm said.

It said the plan formed part of Walgreens Boots Alliance’s cost restructuring programme, set out in April.

Boots trades from 2,511 stores in the UK and 633 Boots Opticians practices. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)

