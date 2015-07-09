FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Walgreens Boots profit beats on higher prescription sales
July 9, 2015 / 11:20 AM / 2 years ago

Walgreens Boots profit beats on higher prescription sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, formed by Walgreens’ takeover of Europe’s Alliance Boots in December, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher prescription sales and lower costs.

Walgreens Boots Alliance also bought Avon Products Inc’s U.K.-based Liz Earle skincare business for 140 million pounds ($215.32 million).

Net income attributable to Walgreens Boots rose to $1.30 billion, or $1.18 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31, from $714 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.02 per share, beating the average analysts estimate of 87 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 48 percent to $28.80 billion, driven by the merger with Alliance Boots.

$1 = 0.65 pounds Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das

