January 7, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Drugstore operator Walgreens quarterly sales miss estimates

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Drugstore operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, which has offered to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp, reported lower-than-expected quarterly net sales.

Net income attributable to Walgreens Boots rose to $1.11 billion, or $1.01 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $850 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 48.5 percent to $29.03 billion, partly helped by the company’s acquisition of Europe’s Alliance Boots.

Analysts on average had expected sales of $29.24 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
