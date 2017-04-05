FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Walgreens reports surprise drop in quarterly sales
#Market News
April 5, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 5 months ago

Walgreens reports surprise drop in quarterly sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales, citing "challenging market conditions in continental Europe" and as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside the United States.

The company, which has been waiting nearly a year and a half for regulatory approval to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp , also said on Wednesday it would repurchase $1 billion worth of shares till Dec. 31.

Net income attributable to the company, rose to $1.06 billion, or 98 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 28, from $930 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $29.45 billion from $30.18 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected sales to remain flat, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

